Bigg Boss 13 Alum Mahira Sharma's DPIFF Clarification Denied, Officials Demand Apology

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has been in the limelight for the past few days. The young actor has managed to start a new controversy after she attended the Dadasaheb Internation Film Festival held in Mumbai. When she was at the festival, Mahira took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself where she is seen holding a certificate of appreciation from DPIFF. It was a certificate she won for being the ‘Most Fashionable Contestant of Bigg Boss 13'. However, the officials of the film festival accused the Bigg Boss 13 contestant of forging a certificate. The officials have also expressed that they have not awarded her with any such certificate. Here is what the officials have to say.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma forged a Dadasaheb Phalke award?

After a lot of drama and blame games, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira came out and gave a clarification on February 24, 2020. She shared a note in which she expressed that the award was given to her offstage as the main stage had a lot of other programs. Mahira added that she was approached by Premal Mehta who is a member of the Purple Fox Media. Mahira added that Mr. Mehta claimed to be associated with the award show and he gave it to her. However, this did not settle the situation. The DPIFF officials still are insisting on Mahira Sharma give an apology letter.

The DPIFF team took to its Instagram to share a statement pointing out the flaws of her statement and expressing that it is all nonsense. The official wrote this in the caption of the statement “Ms. Mahira, We hereby present the required facts on the matter. We further await for your apology as we don't want to drag this further and close it on a good note!” They also bashed her for blaming it on a third party and asked her for an apology as soon as possible. Now, the officials are waiting for Mahira Sharma's apology. Take a look at the post here:

(Image Credits: Mahira Sharma Instagram)

