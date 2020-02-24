Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma Of 'Bigg Boss 13' Reunite; Fans Ship Them With #PaHira

Big Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s pairing is a fan favourite one. However, the two have claimed to be ‘only friends’ on several occasions. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma fans have shared and re-shared their moments of friendship from the show and recently the said couple went live on Instagram.

They were seen huddled in the back seat of a car, sharing selfies and talking about Paras’ current venture in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Fans of the two were in a frenzy and started trending the popular couple hashtag #PaHira.

Snippet from Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's live video

Some fans shared the screen shots from the live video and reacted in the most adorable way

#PaHira THESE TWO. 😭😭♥️

the first time I found you. I had no damn idea I'd love you this much.✤°o｡⋆｡˚ #MahiraSharma | #ParasChhabra pic.twitter.com/kkrypk8Jww — pahirastan | duaa❋ (@serenedipityxx) February 23, 2020

Who cares ...whole world knows paras loves mahira #pahira is real ... pic.twitter.com/T7CZWIpwG2 — Rishikesh (@Rishike84184700) February 23, 2020

I am so rooting for them!!❤

Jisko Jalan ho rahi hai jalte raho.. #Pahira best hai.. I can't get over these two❤#ParasChhabra #MahiraSharma pic.twitter.com/aXO9RjGsVe — Harmeen (@Harmeen1888) February 22, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma reunite; fans are happy #PaHira is back😍😍#MahiraShamra #ParasChabbra

❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Rji2GGUg0C — BigBoss13khabri (@BigBoss13Khabri) February 24, 2020

