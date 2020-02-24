The Debate
Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma Of 'Bigg Boss 13' Reunite; Fans Ship Them With #PaHira

Television News

Paras Chhabra is busy with his 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' show, however, made some time for rumoured lover Mahira Sharma.

Paras Chhabra

Big Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s pairing is a fan favourite one. However, the two have claimed to be ‘only friends’ on several occasions. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma fans have shared and re-shared their moments of friendship from the show and recently the said couple went live on Instagram.

They were seen huddled in the back seat of a car, sharing selfies and talking about Paras’ current venture in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Fans of the two were in a frenzy and started trending the popular couple hashtag #PaHira.

Snippet from Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's live video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Sharma ( Mau )🔹️ (@mahirasharmaaa) on

Some fans shared the screen shots from the live video and reacted in the most adorable way

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Sharma ( Mau )🔹️ (@mahirasharmaaa) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Compares Mahira Sharma To Rashami; Tells Her To 'get Lost'

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Comments On Paras Chhabra's "wedding"

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma And Other Couples Who Found Love On The Show

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Check Out Some Best Moments Of Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
