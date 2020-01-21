The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra's Quirky Style Game Is Winning Hearts, See Pictures

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's distinctive style game has made fans go crazy. A fan on social media has even compared him to Ranveer Singh. See pics.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is winning the hearts of the audience with his bold charisma and manipulative ways of playing strong. In the recent episode, Paras Chhabra's face was seen getting red in jealousy, as Mahira pecked a kiss on Sidharth Shukla's face. The twisty and controversial plot of Bigg Boss 13 has glued the contestants to it since its beginning.

It would be interesting to see whether or not there would be disputes between Shukla and Paras after Mahira's gesture. Meanwhile, not to miss Paras Chhabra's distinctive and quirky style statements that have received pouring love from fans. A fan on social media went to write that Chhabra rocks a night suit too like a boss. Another fan, on one of his posts, wrote that he is the next 'Ranveer Singh'. Check out Paras Chhabra's quirkiest outfits in the Bigg Boss 13 house. 

Paras Chhabra's style game

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

Recently, when Bigg Boss brought all the contestants' parents on the show, Paras sported an abstract print sweatshirt, with similar trousers. All eyes were on his quirky shoes that caught the gaze. His sweatshirt had imprints at the back too. Check out:

Read | Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru First Week Box Office Collections

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

The next picture shows Bigg Boss 13 star Paras Chhabra donning a bright yellow sweatshirt and trousers. He clubbed his outfit with a beanie and matching yellow sneakers. Not to miss the two strings that are hanging from the bottom of his sweatshirt.

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan To Enter The Bigg Boss House For The Third Time

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

Earlier in January, when Paras proved that Shehnaaz would always be his friend, Chhabra wore a cheetah and camouflage print merged sweatshirt that caught all the eyeballs. His socks were even quirkier. Check out:

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla Verbal Fight Gets Aggressive In Horse Race Task

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paras Chhabra™ (@parasvchhabrra) on

On Christmas Eve, when Paras got into a verbal spat with Asim Riaz, he wore a checkered sweatshirt and a pair of trouser. His bottoms had tiger-print imprinted on it. He complimented his attire with a contrasting pair of sneakers.

Read | Bigg Boss 13 housemates Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra fight over house duties

(Image courtesy: Paras Chhabra Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
