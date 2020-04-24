Shefali Jariwala Spills The Beans On 'BB13' WhatsApp Group; Says 'Asim Not A Part'

The popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 ended two months back, but it seems like the friendship among the contestants is going to keep fans in awe of them. Many contestants, including Shefali Jariwala and Hindustani Bhau, often share their group pictures on social media. Giving scoop to Bigg Boss 13's fans, recently, contestant Shefali Jariwala revealed that Asim Riaz is not in the Bigg Boss 13 contestants WhatsApp group.

Shefali reveals a goofy secret

Recently, Shefali Jariwala during a media interaction revealed that to stay connected with all the inmates, contestant Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, made a Whatsapp group. Spilling beans around the same, she revealed that Asim Riaz is not a part of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants’ WhatsApp group. Explaining the possible reason, Shefali said she does not know if it is Asim's decision to not get included in the group or if Bhau is not interested in making him a part of it. Meanwhile, Asim Riaz has not responded on the same yet.

Talking about Asim Riaz, after the finale of Bigg Boss 13, within the span of two months, Asim Riaz worked on two music videos. While in one he featured opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, in the other he romanced Himanshi Khurana. Both the song bagged praises from fans on the internet. Apart from his project, Asim's social media wall is also grabbing the attention of his fans, as in many pictures he is seen sharing an adorable bond with ladylove Himanshu Khurana.

