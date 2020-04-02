The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Shefali Jariwala Grooves To Asim Riaz's Song; Watch

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala shared a TikTok video on Asim Riaz's latest song 'Mere Angne Mein' that has got the internet talking. Watch it here.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Shefali Jariwala, who completed her stint in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13, never fails to win hearts. Amid the lockdown, she shared a TikTok video in which the star is seen grooving to the beats of Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez' latest peppy number-- Mere Angne Mein. 

Shefali Jariwala dances on Asim Riaz's song

On April 1, amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, Shefali Jariwala took to her Instagram to share a video of herself filled with glitz and glamour as she is seen dancing to the tunes of Asim Riaz's song- Mere Angne Mein with utmost grace. Donning a sparkly blue skirt, she looks gorgeous. In the caption, Shefali says, "Finally my first TikTok... dedicated to @sapruandrao , their latest hit #mereanganemein , in true Kaanta Lagaa style...I am what I am because of u guys... love you". Looks like fans are quite impressed with her dancing skills.

Check out Shefali Jariwala's video here: 

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla says he is bored, fans entertain him with 'Bigg Boss 13' clips

Fans react to Shefali's video: 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurrana slams Shefali Jariwala for her comments on Asim Riaz

For the unversed, Mere Angne Mein is Asim Riaz's first outing in Bollywood with the very glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez. Photos of the duo while filming the song had gone massively viral. Asim and Jacqueline's off-screen chemistry was much loved by fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On set Day2, super excited for this song dropping out soon with @jacquelinef143 @tseries.official @toabhentertainment

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's husband pens open letter to Asim Riaz, faces backlash

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala explains why she hugged and kissed Asim Riaz

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
ANDREW CUOMO STATEMENT ON BROTHER
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
Temperature gun
HOW ACCURATE ARE TEMPERATURE GUNS?
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK