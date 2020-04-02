'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Shefali Jariwala Grooves To Asim Riaz's Song; Watch

Shefali Jariwala, who completed her stint in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13, never fails to win hearts. Amid the lockdown, she shared a TikTok video in which the star is seen grooving to the beats of Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez' latest peppy number-- Mere Angne Mein.

Shefali Jariwala dances on Asim Riaz's song

On April 1, amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, Shefali Jariwala took to her Instagram to share a video of herself filled with glitz and glamour as she is seen dancing to the tunes of Asim Riaz's song- Mere Angne Mein with utmost grace. Donning a sparkly blue skirt, she looks gorgeous. In the caption, Shefali says, "Finally my first TikTok... dedicated to @sapruandrao , their latest hit #mereanganemein , in true Kaanta Lagaa style...I am what I am because of u guys... love you". Looks like fans are quite impressed with her dancing skills.

Check out Shefali Jariwala's video here:

Fans react to Shefali's video:

For the unversed, Mere Angne Mein is Asim Riaz's first outing in Bollywood with the very glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez. Photos of the duo while filming the song had gone massively viral. Asim and Jacqueline's off-screen chemistry was much loved by fans.

