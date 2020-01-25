Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Best Moments In The House So Far

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has been in the news recently after a huge fight broke out between her and Asim Riaz. Shefali was seen siding with Sidharth Shukla in last night’s episode, however, she was with Asim’s team a few days back. Shefali Jariwala has had an incredible tile in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here are some of the best moments of the actor in the reality show.

Shefali Jariwala’s stand-up routine

Shefali Jariwala delivered a hilarious stand-up comedy routine for a task. She was seen taking digs at every member of the Bigg Boss 13 house. She started off with Shehnaaz Gill and had the audiences doubling in laughter. She looked breath-taking in a black dress paired up with a pair of glamorous heels.

Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi enters Bigg Boss 13 house

Shefali Jariwala’s husband of more than half a decade, Parag Tyagi entered the Bigg Boss 13 house for the family week. She hugged her husband as the two looked adorable together. She even excitedly told her beau that she learnt how to make Rotis in the house. He referred to her as a gundi and stated that she needs to play the game with more zest and without any fear. The adorable moments between the two made netizens feel like they are absolute couple goals.

Shefali Jariwala performs to Mashallah for Salman Khan’s birthday

Shefali Jariwala was seen shaking a leg to Salman Khan’s song Mashallah from the movie Ek Tha Tiger on the occasion of his birthday. She wore a beautiful golden coloured shirt along with a shimmering black coloured blouse. She stood on a couch as she grooved to the song. She had her hair open and she wore minimum makeup. She was a vision to behold as she entertained the audience with her gorgeous dance movies.

