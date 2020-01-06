Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shefali Jariwala's Husband Takes A Dig At Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most controversial seasons of all time. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support.

Recently, one of the controversies making headlines is Shefali Jariwala's husband's controversial statement on Rashami Desai. Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi took a dig at Rashami Desai by asking for the reason of Rashami's presence in the house despite being injured. Parag stated that what is Rashami doing inside the house if she is injured and unable to perform house duties.

If you are looking out for a reason behind his statement, then the reply came in response to the ceaseless fights and arguments over kitchen duties inside the house, which were being looked after by contestants Mahira Sharma and Shefali. In the last few episodes, Rashami and Vishal were nagging Shefali and Mahira due to not having enough food or the food being cooked too late.

Parag Tyagi takes a dig at Rashami Desai

Thus, recently, in an interview with an online portal, Parag stated that he wanted to ask channel what is Rashami Desai doing inside Bigg Boss house? If she is unable to do household work or perform any task due to her injury. He further stated that why do not they send her back home? As it has been more than a month and they have not seen Rashami do any work or task.

He later stated that in the last captaincy task also, she got hurt and bled but she did not complain once. She could have taken sympathy on cameras too and after that also if she is being questioned so he wanted to question the makers why cannot they send Rashami home, just as they did with Devoleena, who was performing so well but she had to go out of the house as she was not physically fit. If Rashami Desai is hurt, she should go home, said Parag.

