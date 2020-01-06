Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shefali Bagga Opens Up About Her Experience In The House

Shefali Bagga is currently the talk of the town because of her eviction on the reality show Bigg Boss. She is one of the few contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house twice. Shefali Bagga and Arhaan Khan entered the house together and the week after Arhaan was evicted, Shefali Bagga was also eliminated from the show. Shefali Bagga who is now out of the house spoke to the news publication and shared her experience. Shefali talked about the teams inside the house and also about how she felt that she was constantly targetted by the two strong contenders in the house Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra.

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelievable

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Is All Smiles In The New Poster Of Her Upcoming Film Chhapaak

Shefali also called the fellow housemates fake. Shefali Bagga also said that the people were already planning and plotting. She also added that everyone had planned not to interact with her. Paras and Sidharth also planned to do the same. She said that she fought with them and made her point as she could not act fake. Everyone inside the house was not being themselves and are only following one or two people inside the house, said Shefali.

Shefali further added that even though the other contestants ignored her and said bad about her, she would not stoop down to that level as she never wanted to be that way. Shefali was assumed to be a part of Asim Riaz's group for a long time. She denied all of this and said that she was playing independent. She also added that if she had to be fake, she would have joined Sidharth Shukla's team.

Shefali was great friends with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chabbra when she entered the house and also she does not see herself being friends with Paras outside the house. She added that she cannot change Paras as he only planned everything against her. Shefali also spoke about the exciting opportunities that were coming her way.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan: India Will Take Over Global Dance Scene In Next 10 Years

Also Read: Selena Gomez's Look Back At 2019 Includes Some Truly Amazing Moments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.