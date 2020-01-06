Bigg Boss 13: 'Rashami Desai Has The Chance To Win The Show', Says Mrunal Jain

Rashami Desai is facing problems in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Mainly after Arhaan Khan's sudden exit from the show. Dil Se Dil Tak actor has been facing loneliness in the house after Arhaan was evicted from the show. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out against Rashami Desai for pointing the fingers at the makers of the show.

Rashami had also claimed that the entire show is biassed towards fellow housemate Sidharth Shukla. He also slammed Rashami for her words and also added that she could leave the house right away.

Here is what Mrunal said about Rashami

After harsh statements from Salman Khan, Rashami's fans came to support her and also asked her to stay strong through the show. Not just fans but also Rashami Desai's Rakhi brother Mrunal Jain also came in support of Rashami. He also said he wanted to meet his sister for some hours and have a heart-to-heart talk with her.

Mrunal, supporting his sister said that he wants Rashami to win the show and also that she has the chance to win Bigg Boss 13. Talking about the bond that he shared with Rashami, Mrunal said Rashami has worked really hard to reach the point where she is today. He also added that Rashami has been diligent in her work and that is how she made a name for herself.

Mrunal also mentioned that they have been sharing a great bond since their television show Uttaran. Bigg Boss is an interesting game and the audience is loving the show but too many fights are happening, said Mrunal. Praising Rashami, Mrunal said she has shown a lot of courage inside the Bigg Boss house. He also believes that it is not easy to remain locked in the house with so many people. Not just Rashami but Mrunal Jain also appreciated the other contestants who have survived inside the house for so long.

