Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla, Vindu Dara Singh Reacts

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most vicious and controversial seasons of all time. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support.

One of the most popular and loved duo of Big Boss 13 is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, AKA SidNaaz. Recently, in the recent promo of the show released by the makers, things seem to heat up between Shehnaaz and Sidharth and she slaps Sidharth in a fit of rage and breaks down soon after that which has left the audiences as well as several celebrities shocked.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Contestants Paras Chhabra And Sidharth Shukla's Timeline In BB House

The internet is divided into two groups as some people are in support of Shehnaaz while others are highly criticising her for getting physical on the show. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Vindu Dara Singh also expressed their opinions on the same as both the celebrities lashed out on Shehnaaz.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13's Contestants Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai's Timeline In The BB House

Check out Kamya Punjabi and Vindu Dara Singh's tweets here:

Shehnaaz aapse log bahot pyaar karte hai.. Aaj ka epi n precap both were disappointing! Dont loose the plot girl #BB13 @ColorsTV #ShehnaazGilll — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 5, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Contestants Rashami Desai And Arhaan Khan's Timeline In BB House

Don’t get hyper and comment yet on the Precap slap!

Let’s wait for Sid’s response

But that was a hard slap! #ChampionSidShukla — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 5, 2020

According to Shehnaaz, Sidharth provoked her on purpose by calling her a jealous person. However, in the promo, it is pretty evident that Sidharth is completely shocked after Gill's slap. But, it would be interesting to see how Siddharth reacts and how their camaraderie changes further in the show.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Gets The 'fake Girlfriend' Tag After Slapping Sidharth Shukla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.