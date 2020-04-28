Paras Chhabra Reveals SHOCKING Details About Shehnaaz Gill; Says She Has Become 'arrogant'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have spent several months together inside the most controversial house. After Bigg Boss 13, they collaborated together for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Even though both the stars have spent a lot of time together, it seems they do not share a good rapport with each other. In a recent interview with a news portal, Paras Chhabra reveals how he feels about Shehnaaz Gill.

Paras Chhabra revealed that he has not spoken to Shehnaaz Gill after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He said that doesn’t want to talk to her and that he is over and done with her. According to him, one can tolerate Shehnaaz Gill only for a brief period of time as after that "she becomes irritating". Paras Chhabra further said that he understood this during the first week of Bigg Boss 13 itself.

ALSO READ| 'You Cannot Run Away From Reality,' Says Paras Chhabra As He Opens Up About His Baldness

Paras Chhabra said that people inside the house found her cute initially, however, later she became irritating. He cannot handle Shehnaaz Gill, added Paras. He further said that Shehnaaz did not want to talk to anybody except Sidharth Shukla in the house. After Bigg Boss 13, the two actors joined hands for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. As per reports, things did not go well between them as they had many fights.

ALSO READ| Paras Chhabra Puts Cold War Rumours To Rest, Calls Sidharth Shukla 'sensible Enough'

Speaking of which, Paras Chhabra said that after what he saw in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, he didn’t want to talk to her anymore. She has become "arrogant" and that is when he understood that she thinks of her in a different league as compared to others and thus there was no point talking to her, shared Paras. On the professional front, both the stars were last seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

ALSO READ| Jay Bhanushali Tells Paras Chhabra To 'learn From Salman Khan' After His ‘donation Stint’

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge had an abrupt ending due to coronavirus lockdown. Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla became a massive hit. Fans were very happy to see SidNaaz together once again in the song.

ALSO READ| Shehnaaz Gill's Video Where She Gives A 'Chetaavni' Leaves Her Fans In Splits; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.