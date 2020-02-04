Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz Clarifies Status, Says He Does Not Have A Girlfriend

The makers of Bigg Boss 13 recently organised a press conference with the media and the housemates. During this conference, the housemates were asked some hard-hitting questions by the journalists. One of the journalists asked Asim Riaz about confessing his love for ex-contestant and actor Himanshi Khurana while he was already in a relationship with someone else outside the house.

The question came as a surprise to Asim Riaz and it also left him boiling with anger. Asim replied to the question saying that he did not have a girlfriend outside the house. Asim later said that now that he is famous, few other people will claim to be his girlfriend. After Asim Riaz made this statement Sidharth Shukla laughed it off loud.

Take a look at the promo below

Paras Chhabra was asked if he would want to continue his relationship with Mahira Sharma after the show is over. To this Paras said that he has the least expectation from the people in the house and he also has trust issues with some. He also added that he would want to see how things are outside the house.

Mahira Sharma was also accused of not taking criticism strongly. The contestant to this replied that if good things are criticised then she cannot deal with it. Shahnaaz Gill was also tagged as a flipper by the media journalists. They also said that she was entertaining earlier but now she was irritating.

Another journalist told Shahnaz Gill that forcing someone to say 'I Love You' and hitting oneself in it is irritating and not at all entertaining. Shahnaz replied to this saying that this is how she is in real life. She also added that staying in the house, she has learned to control her emotions.

