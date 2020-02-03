Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Reveal Their Biggest Competitor On The Show In This New Task

Bigg Boss 13 just had one of the most entertaining Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The popular show will be welcoming some new guests entering the house. In tonight's episode, Malang actors Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu will be making an appearance in Bigg Boss 13 house in order to promote their upcoming film Malang. The housemates are very excited to have new guests inside the house.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Also Read: Must See TV Locations In New York City Where Some Iconic Series Were Shot

The Malang team has come up with an interesting task for the housemates. In this task, the contestants might change the dynamics in the house. In the promo dropped by the makers of the show, the housemates will have to name their biggest competitor int the house and they will also have to break a skull with their competitor's name written on it using a hammer.

Watch the video here

In the video, Arti was called first and she wrote Rashami Desai's name on the skull. Arti Singh also called Rashami Desai a popular television star which was the reason why according to Arti, Rashami was likely to win the show. Later Paras Chhabra called out Arti's name and broke the skull with her name written on it. Sidharth Shukla felt that his biggest competitor was Paras Chhabra which was not a surprise, as the two of them have been rivals.

The one thing that grabbed everyone's attention was when Mahira Sharma broke the skull which has Paras Chhabra's name on it. The two of them are known to always have each other's back on the show. Mahira called Paras her biggest competitor and she also said that he is the 'Kaanta' in her journey to success.

Also Read: 'Indian Idol 1' Winner Abhijeet Sawant's Evergreen Songs That Fans Love

Also Read: Cardi B Gets Trolled By Netizens For Her Appearance At Grammys 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.