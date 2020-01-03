Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Reveals The Apparent Reason For His Break Up With Rashami

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 was full of drama and entertainment for the viewers. The viewers were also shown that Sidharth Shukla reveals the reason for his break up with Rashami Desai. He says that Rashami Desai has been spreading rumours about their relationship. He also said that things were smooth between them.

Sidharth Shukla talks about what went wrong with Rashami Desai

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 13 was full of physical fights and verbal spats. Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh got into an ugly argument in the middle of the captaincy task. Later in the show, Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai also ended in an argument. Towards the end of the show, contestant Sidharth Shukla had a talk with Paras Chhabra, Shefali Jariwala, and Mahira Sharma. He can be seen telling them about what went wrong between Rahsami Desai and him while they were dating.

He said that their relationship was smooth after a short-lived argument. They broke up when Sidharth Shukla decided to cut her off. He can also be heard talking about how she wants to tell the world that the relationship was not smooth and was abusive. He ridicules all the statements that have been made by Rashami Desai earlier and talks about how all the rumours have been made up by her, which is why she does not directly talk to him about these issues. She only speaks in front of the camera and gets speechless when confronted directly.

Prem Jyotish in the house

In the pro video of Bigg Boss 13, which was released yesterday, Prem Jyotish can be seen giving the housemates some hints on what to expect now. In the video, Rashami is given advice to stay away from serious relationships. On the other hand, Shehnaz is asked to take her decisions on her own now. Have a look at the promo here.

