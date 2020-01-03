Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Bond Weakens?

Bigg Boss 13 has been a witness to several changing equations between the contestants. While some equations are growing stronger inside the house, some are taking the turn for the worse with each passing episode. But come what may, the bond between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill remained untouched and their die-hard fans soon started rooting for them, giving them the tag of 'SidNaaz.' But it seems like even their bond may hit a rough patch soon. Reportedly, some fans of Sidharth Shukla were displeased with Shehnaaz and accused her of only using him to move ahead in the game.

Sidharth refuses to speak to Shehnaaz in the last episode

However, the latest episode added fuel to fire and now it seems that 'SidNaaz' may hit rock bottom soon. The latest episode had contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga try to create a wedge between Sidharth and Shehnaaz by trying to manipulate Shehnaaz against him. It was seen that Shehnaaz was almost influenced by their words which angered Sidharth. He also refused to speak to Shehnaaz after the fight but not before accusing her that she does not play the game using her brains. Later, Sidharth also has a conversation with Paras Chhabra about Shehnaaz's changing behaviour towards him.

Sidharth tells Paras that it is very easy to manipulate Shehnaaz

He tells Paras that earlier Shehnaaz would not get so easily manipulated by the opposite team but now it is very easy to influence or fool her. Paras agrees with Sidharth and tells him that this is the main reason why he started maintaining a distance from Shehnaaz. He also added that unlike Sidharth, he does not have the patience level to keep on explaining her of what is right and what is wrong. Later, Shehnaaz again comes to Sidharth and tries to convince him to talk to her but he flatly refuses on doing so which disappoints her. Things further take turn for the worse when Sidharth sees Shehnaaz having a conversation with Vishal in her captain's room. It will be interesting to see what will be the future of 'SidNaaz' in the game.

