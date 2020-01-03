Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla Puts Up Tough Fight Against Asim, Vishal & Rashami

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, multiple fights took place between the contestants right from Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma to Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh among many others. But the one thing that caught everyone's attention was Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai teamed up to fight against Sidharth Shukla. But little did they know that Sidharth would give them a tough fight. The users on social media have been appreciating Sidharth Shukla for putting up a fight against the three of them. The viewers could not stop praising Sidharth for the way he handled the situation.
This man is brutally honest! That's why haters hate him! Because not everyone can handle the truth!— Tavy ❤ (@Tavy_08) January 3, 2020
And let me tell you another truth!
The one and only winner of bb13 is #SidharthShukla #WinnerSid pic.twitter.com/mbgLGZ4mPX
One thing I must say which I observed till now in my life that— vikash kumar (@vikashk51601077) January 2, 2020
Wittiest guy of Bollywood is Shahrukh Khan
And wittiest guy of TV industry is #SidharthShukla
I luv all the fights of Sid in today's episode , sabke muh pe maara h apna humour.@sidharth_shukla @OfficialSidFC
#SidharthShukla— Anandkrishna (@Anandkr32028242) January 2, 2020
Young man = Astin Riyaz
Old man = Sid Shukla(specifically according to Asim Riyaz chuslet, Rashmi momos aunty,and earlier by Ramlal arhaan) so guys don't take seriously y in lodu Chand k tag h now u all see how this old will bcm Washerman and show his capability pic.twitter.com/igl2GhH46c
#WinnerSid— Abhishek Singh (@Abhishe48929906) January 3, 2020
Sidharth Shukla is strongest person in @BiggBoss
A man who is the most Real from day 1
He made us Laugh
He Romanced
He Showed his Caring Side
Even for a Non-Dancer HE Danced
He fought for RIGHT Cause
#SidharthShukla #SidHearts #WeAreProudOfYouSid
#SidharthShukla is a beautiful human being...He is honest,loyal,genuine and gives his best in each and every situation...He deserves to win the #BigBoss13 trophy🏆🏆 #WinnerSid— Kavya. (@Kavya07539225) January 3, 2020
