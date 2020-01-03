Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla Puts Up Tough Fight Against Asim, Vishal & Rashami

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, multiple fights took place between the contestants right from Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma to Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh among many others. But the one thing that caught everyone's attention was Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai teamed up to fight against Sidharth Shukla. But little did they know that Sidharth would give them a tough fight. The users on social media have been appreciating Sidharth Shukla for putting up a fight against the three of them. The viewers could not stop praising Sidharth for the way he handled the situation.

Here is a look at some of the tweets

This man is brutally honest! That's why haters hate him! Because not everyone can handle the truth!



And let me tell you another truth!

The one and only winner of bb13 is #SidharthShukla #WinnerSid pic.twitter.com/mbgLGZ4mPX — Tavy ❤ (@Tavy_08) January 3, 2020

One thing I must say which I observed till now in my life that

Wittiest guy of Bollywood is Shahrukh Khan

And wittiest guy of TV industry is #SidharthShukla

I luv all the fights of Sid in today's episode , sabke muh pe maara h apna humour.@sidharth_shukla @OfficialSidFC — vikash kumar (@vikashk51601077) January 2, 2020

#SidharthShukla

Young man = Astin Riyaz

Old man = Sid Shukla(specifically according to Asim Riyaz chuslet, Rashmi momos aunty,and earlier by Ramlal arhaan) so guys don't take seriously y in lodu Chand k tag h now u all see how this old will bcm Washerman and show his capability pic.twitter.com/igl2GhH46c — Anandkrishna (@Anandkr32028242) January 2, 2020

#WinnerSid



Sidharth Shukla is strongest person in @BiggBoss



A man who is the most Real from day 1



He made us Laugh



He Romanced



He Showed his Caring Side



Even for a Non-Dancer HE Danced



He fought for RIGHT Cause



#SidharthShukla #SidHearts #WeAreProudOfYouSid — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishe48929906) January 3, 2020

#SidharthShukla is a beautiful human being...He is honest,loyal,genuine and gives his best in each and every situation...He deserves to win the #BigBoss13 trophy🏆🏆 #WinnerSid — Kavya. (@Kavya07539225) January 3, 2020

