Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla Puts Up Tough Fight Against Asim, Vishal & Rashami

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla was appreciated by netizens for giving it back to the housemates namely Asim, Rashami and Vishal. Continue reading.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, multiple fights took place between the contestants right from Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma to Shefali Jariwala and Vishal Aditya Singh among many others. But the one thing that caught everyone's attention was Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rashami Desai teamed up to fight against Sidharth Shukla. But little did they know that Sidharth would give them a tough fight. The users on social media have been appreciating Sidharth Shukla for putting up a fight against the three of them. The viewers could not stop praising Sidharth for the way he handled the situation.

Here is a look at some of the tweets

 

Published:
COMMENT
