Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla's THIS Co-star Confirms He Abused Rashami

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are known to share a bitter-sweet equation which has grabbed the audiences' attention this whole time on the show. Sidharth's equation with most of the contestants in the house is known to be very poor. Rashami and Sidharth have had the most arguments in the house, this has put the light from the days when the two of them were working together for the show Dil Se Dil Tak. Some of their arguments that took place on the sets of the show were witnessed by the many people who were working with them.

Here is what Vaishnavi revealed

One of the co-stars from Dil Se Dil Tak who were working for the show is Vaishnavi Macdonald came on the support of Rashami Desai. On the show, Vaishnavi was portraying the role of Sidharth's mother. In a recent interview with a media publication, the actor confirmed that Sidharth Shukla did abuse Rashami Desai in front of 80 people on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak. Before getting any confirmation from the actor, the story was assumed to be a rumour which came to be true.

Vaishnavi also chose to spill the beans on Sidharth's behaviour. She mentioned that Sidharth had a problem with male co-star and he also misbehaved with him. In her opinion, Sidharth was the one to be blamed. She also narrated the incident saying that Sidharth's co-star was only doing his work and Sidharth would deliberately use dirty language against him on the sets and in front of everyone. Vaishnavi also added that Sidharth would make fun of his mannerisms and acting. Talking about the co-star Vaishnavi said that he was not a newcomer and that he had acted before as well. Vaishnavi also called Sidharth's behaviour from the sets unprofessional as Sidhart's co-star later refused to work with him.

