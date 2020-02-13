Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Sidharth Shukla's Best Moments From The Show

This season of the Indian reality shows Bigg Boss is deemed as one of the most controversial and at the same time happening season out of all the previous seasons. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support. One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 is Sidharth Shukla. The actor frequently trends on Twitter as he has quite a strong fanbase on social media who have been thoroughly supporting him throughout the season. Hence, here is a roundup of some of the iconic moments of Sidharth Shukla from Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth Shukla's best moments from Bigg Boss 13

1) All the '#Sidnaaz' moments

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's camaraderie has always been one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Their bond has been through some ups and downs throughout the show, while Shehnaaz has also openly admitted her love and affection for Sidharth in the show. Their hashtag '#Sidnaaz' was also one of the most trending hashtags from Bigg Boss 13 on Twitter.

2) Dil Se Dil Tak recreation by Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have always been at loggerheads with each other in Bigg Boss 13. Their furious fights in the show keep making headlines frequently. However, for one of the tasks, Rashami and Sidharth had to recreate the title track from the show Dil Se Dil Tak for Shehnaaz Gill. As soon as the episode aired, their fans could not keep calm over their chemistry.

3) Sidharth's 'warning' to the housemates

During the initial stage of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth felt that other contestants were trying to isolate him. Therefore, he lashed out at all the contestants saying, "1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12, Bhaad me jao, main tumlogo se yaha rishtya banane nahi aaya hu. Mereko chaatneki jarurat nahi hai." The dialogue was loved by the audience to such an extent that a lot of people on Tik Tok recreated it.

