Bigg Boss 13: "Have Become Habitual Of Having Sidharth Shukla Near Me," Says Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13's latest episode saw the house turning into a courthouse. He called each contestant in the witness box one by one and asked them some sharp questions. Shehnaaz Gill was also asked some questions by the guest in the house, which included concerns about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and her image.

Shehnaaz talks about Sidharth Shukla

One of the questions asked to Shehnaaz was whether their friendship will continue even after getting out of the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz responds that she certainly hopes that they will be able to keep this friendship intact. She further answers whether they had only friendly relations. Shehnaaz then reveals that she has become habitual of Sidharth. She likes to have him around and does not feel comfortable when he is far away from her.

Shehnaaz Gill also confidently claims that she is very possessive of Sidharth Shukla. Not only that, but she also claims that she is sure that Sidharth is also very possessive about her. She also calls Sidharth 'great' for tolerating her for all these months. In the end, Shehnaaz says that she cannot call her feelings for Sidharthh love. She claims that she has a certain attraction towards him.

Shehnaaz Gill was also asked about how she has destroyed her image in the house. She was also shown a clip which was a compilation of Shehnaaz hitting herself and then blaming other contestants for ruining her image. She then says that all of those reactions were situational and that she does not feel good when Sidharth talks to people she does not like.



