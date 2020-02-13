Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Other Contestants' Shocking Personal Life Revelations

Bigg Boss 13 is the most viewed Indian reality television show, that is filled with non-stop drama. The season has extended and the grand finale is just two days away and the pressure is more real than ever. The Bigg Boss Grand Finale will take place on the 15th of February, 2020. Before this power-packed reality show ends, it is time to go back and recall some of the biggest and most shocking personal life revelations by the Bigg boss 13 contestants.

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, and more shocking personal life revelations by contestants

1) Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai

Things have always been complicated between Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai. The two were good friends but they always tried avoiding each other. Rashami even revealed as to how Shukla gave her lines to other actors on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak.

Rashami Desai also spoke of how Sidharth Shukla used to taunt and abuse her on the sets and Shukla later spoke as to how they used to be friends but then Rashami started speaking bad things about him to the media. Rashami Desai even spoke of how she tried committing suicide and even admitted to her bankruptcy on the show.

2) Arhaan Khan & Rashami Desai

This was one of the biggest shocks when Salman Khan urged Arhaan in one of the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes to talk about his family. It was for the first time that Arhaan revealed that he is married and has a kid. The shock for viewers and contestants continued when everyone got to know as to how Rashami Desai had no idea about the same. In fact, Salman Khan came to the house to sort things out between the two and was not easy on Arhaan for the same.

3) Arti, Madhurima, and Vishal

Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Arti, Madhurima, and Vishal revealed as to how they were molested as kids. This was when Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey entered the Bigg Boss house. As part of Laxmi's campaign, she urged the contestants to share something and Arti, Madhurima, and Vishal shocked everyone with their past revelations and the episode turned out to be quite intense.

4) Paras Chhabra

Another shocking revelation was of Paras Chhabra who spoke of his bald patch and stammering issue. He shared as to how he used to stammer as a kid and never thought he could be an actor. He also spoke of how he used to use a lot of chemicals and thus had a bald patch on his scalp.

