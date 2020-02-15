Bigg Boss 13: These Contestants Were Accused Of Using Sidharth Shukla For Footage

Bigg Boss 13 is considered to be one of the most controversial shows on television. While this season saw many jaw-dropping disputes and fights, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants didn’t hold back from creating controversies by violent behaviour as well. One such contest is Sidharth Shukla, who is seen getting very temperamental and hurling abuses at people while talking in a high pitch.

While many stated that Sidharth Shukla needs to control his temper. Netizens now seem to think that getting into fights is Sidharth’s way of gaining footage, which he did get due to the arguments that he gets into. Check out the list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants who are accused of using Sidharth Shukla to gain footage.

Arti Singh

#BiggBoss13 #BB13



Yes #ArtiSingh

You come in between #ShehnaazGill and #SidharthShukla always



You want footage

You involve in all matters where your point is not needed only — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) January 22, 2020

Netizens claim that Arti Singh involves herself in situations where she is not welcomed. Many fans claim that she is always seen gaining footage from Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fight. Fans were seen writing that Arti Singh in order to be seen in front of the camera, involves herself in Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fights.

Asim Riaz

It is very evident that Asim wants to fight with only Sid, because there he can get bigger footage, otherwise Paras, Mahira and Shefali also passes comments for Asim, but he doesn't make it bigger like he does with Sid.#BB13#BiggBoss13#StopUsingSidForTRP — Bond (@Bond52206106) January 22, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Raiz have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. While netizens wanted the two to be friends again, many fans state that Asim fights with Sidharth only to gain footage. Bigg Boss 13 fans wrote that Asim is well aware that if he fights with Sidharth he will get more screen time and hence he pokes Sidharth Shukla until a fight breaks out between the two.

Rashami Desai

Ab #RashamiDesai fan's Ko #SidharthShukla Bura nahi lgega aur show bhi biased nahi lgega



Kyunki footage jo mil rahi hai Sid se#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Naeem Bargir (@nbofficiallive) January 15, 2020

When Rashami and Sidharth Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, they were very cordial to each other initially. However, things turned sour pretty soon.

Rashami Desai’s fans have been saying that the show is biased towards Sidharth however, since the time when Rashami and Sidharth have started getting along, her fans seem to support their friendship. Sidharth Shukla fans seem to think that she is only becoming friends with Sidharth to gain footage.

Shehnaaz Gill

#SidHearts♥️

Today’s episode proved that even #ShehnaazGill gets her best footage from #SidharthShukla.



I like #SidNaaz, but i prefer the same outside #BiggBoss13 house.



Only #VoteForSidharthShukla

Vote everyday after each episode on VOOT & My Jio App pic.twitter.com/x8JgwOOFFG — Abhishek Prasad (@Abhishe49670851) January 16, 2020

Netizens seem to think that Shehnaaz Gill is nothing without Sidharth Shukla. Some even went on to say that Shehnaaz is pretending to be close to Sidharth so that she could get footage. Twitteratis wrote that whenever Shehnaaz is with Sidharth, she gains the most amount of footage.

Paras Chhabra / Mahira Sharma

I dont want to give attention to this Split villa couple #Paras & wanna be kareena #Mahira coz they took enough footage in #SidharthShukla name today

But I only wish they both get evicted together in a double eviction, No one's interested in watching them#BiggBoss13 #bb13 — 💞💞ROSHNI💞💞 #TeamSidharthShukla #SidHeart (@BeingR0shni) October 13, 2019

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are seen getting along with Sidharth Shukla recently. According to Twitteratis, this is their way of getting footage. Many fans claim that Paras and Mahira and only pretending to be friends with Sidharth so that they can be seen on camera.

