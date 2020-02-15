The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: These Contestants Were Accused Of Using Sidharth Shukla For Footage

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestants use their own strategy to gain footage. Netizens claim that these contestants are using 'TRP king' Sidharth Shukla for footage. Read.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is considered to be one of the most controversial shows on television. While this season saw many jaw-dropping disputes and fights, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants didn’t hold back from creating controversies by violent behaviour as well. One such contest is Sidharth Shukla, who is seen getting very temperamental and hurling abuses at people while talking in a high pitch.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Was Using Sidharth Shukla For Her Game, Claims Rashami Desai

While many stated that Sidharth Shukla needs to control his temper. Netizens now seem to think that getting into fights is Sidharth’s way of gaining footage, which he did get due to the arguments that he gets into. Check out the list of Bigg Boss 13 contestants who are accused of using Sidharth Shukla to gain footage.

Arti Singh

Netizens claim that Arti Singh involves herself in situations where she is not welcomed. Many fans claim that she is always seen gaining footage from Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fight. Fans were seen writing that Arti Singh in order to be seen in front of the camera, involves herself in Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fights.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Loses His Calm Over Asim Riaz; Says Wants To Quit The Show

Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Raiz have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. While netizens wanted the two to be friends again, many fans state that Asim fights with Sidharth only to gain footage. Bigg Boss 13 fans wrote that Asim is well aware that if he fights with Sidharth he will get more screen time and hence he pokes Sidharth Shukla until a fight breaks out between the two.

Rashami Desai

When Rashami and Sidharth Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, they were very cordial to each other initially. However, things turned sour pretty soon.

Rashami Desai’s fans have been saying that the show is biased towards Sidharth however, since the time when Rashami and Sidharth have started getting along, her fans seem to support their friendship. Sidharth Shukla fans seem to think that she is only becoming friends with Sidharth to gain footage.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Asks Rashami Desai To Not Interfere In His Fights, Know Why

Shehnaaz Gill

Netizens seem to think that Shehnaaz Gill is nothing without Sidharth Shukla. Some even went on to say that Shehnaaz is pretending to be close to Sidharth so that she could get footage. Twitteratis wrote that whenever Shehnaaz is with Sidharth, she gains the most amount of footage.

Paras Chhabra / Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are seen getting along with Sidharth Shukla recently. According to Twitteratis, this is their way of getting footage. Many fans claim that Paras and Mahira and only pretending to be friends with Sidharth so that they can be seen on camera.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 House To Welcome Family And Friends Of The Contestants Once Again

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
