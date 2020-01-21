Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Asks Rashami Desai To Not Interfere In His Fights, Know Why

Bigg Boss 13 house has become quite chaotic with the contestants' petty fights and verbal spats. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, the audience witnessed a volcanic fight that took place between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz during the Bigg Boss Elite Club task. When things were just flowing subtle between Shukla and Rashami Desai, the latter picked up another fight due to sheer indulgence and interference. Read details.

Sidharth Shukla tells Rashami Desai to not come in between his fights

It all begins with Asim Riaz and Mahira's argument while Siddharth tells Arti how he keeps changing things. Later, another fight takes place between Sidharth and Asim. An infuriated Rashami goes to speak to Asim, but the latter tells Rashami that she needs to widely choose whose side she wants to take. Explaining Asim that she does not want another spat with Sidharth, Rashami then goes to settle the heat on Sidharth's end. But Shukla politely asks Rashami to not interfere in his fights as he does not want Desai to get hurt. Sidharth Shukla also added that he very well knows how his anger shoots up, and hence advises Rashami Desai to stay out of it for her own safety.

According to the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 on social media, Hina Khan has once again entered the Bigg Boss house. The video shows Vishal putting forth that he wants Arti to cut her hair short, to which Hina Khan says she does not think that would be possible. On the other hand, Mahira asks Rashami to apply mehendi on her face.

(Image courtesy: Rashami and Sidharth Instagram)

