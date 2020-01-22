Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Loses His Calm Over Asim Riaz; Says Wants To Quit The Show

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have once again got into a verbal spat. The fight began during the second round of BB Elite task for which former Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan had come on the show. In the episode, Asim asked Sidharth to hold on until the task is over and Hina leaves the house. But, this did not go down well with Sidharth as Asim kept saying things to Shukla and also asked him to calm down. Seeing the whole situation getting out of control, Bigg Boss called both of them in the confession room and warned them of severe consequences.

Further on the show, Asim agreed with Bigg Boss and stepped out of the confession room, whereas Sidharth Shukla asked Bigg Boss, what will be the consequences if he gets physical with Asim Riaz. As Sidharth did not come out of the confession room, Asim re-enters the room and asks Bigg Boss to give Sidharth Shukla some anger management therapy. Asim's attitude does not go down well even with Bigg Boss and he further tells him that Bigg Boss does not need anyone's suggestion. Bigg Boss also order Asim to stay in the Elite club room until the next announcement.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Jan 21: Shehnaaz Heartbroken Again After Sidharth Rebukes Her

Watch the promo here:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Celebrities Who Are Supporting Sidharth Shukla In BB House

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Three Times Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla Stood Up For Each Other

During the whole conversation, Sidharth mentions to Bigg Boss that it might look like he is mad but he is not. Bigg Boss further orders him to not talk to Asim at all. The fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla during a task causes havoc in the Bigg Boss house. Shukla also has a breakdown post the fight to the extent that he even says that he wants to quit the show. Now it will be interesting to see what the upcoming episodes have inside and how Asim and Sidharth will deal with each other.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Calls Sidharth Shukla 'fake'? Splitsville For SidNaaz

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram/ Sidharth Shukla Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.