Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula Says Paras Chhabra Has Been Doing Nothing On The Show

The former Spiltsvilla winner Paras Chhabra is trying to win over the hearts of the Bigg Boss 13 audiences. When Prince Narula was asked about Paras Chhabra’s journey on Bigg Boss 13, the latter replied saying ‘he has been doing nothing on the show’. Here are all the developments around the story that have taken place so far:

“What Journey? Paras has no journey on the show” – Prince Narula

Recently, when Prince Narula was asked about his comments on Paras Chhabra’s journey on Bigg Boss 13, the King of Reality Shows replied saying that the latter has had no journey on the show.

He also noted that Paras Chhabra has been doing nothing on the show. Prince Narula said that Paras Chhabra is still in the Splitsvilla vibe, thinking about keeping cordial relationships with girls on Bigg Boss 13. Narula further said that Paras Chhabra believes that by continuing the way he has been doing till now, he will go ahead and win the show.

Prince Narula said that Paras Chhabra is not playing the game from the front.

Amidst all these negative comments for Paras Chhabra, Prince Narula also thinks that his Spiltsvilla co-contestant is much better than the other participants from Bigg Boss 13. He said that Paras Chhabra is at least visible on the show when compared to the people who are doing anything at all on Bigg Boss 13.

However, Prince Narula, mentioned that he thinks Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will end up being the top three contenders for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy.

