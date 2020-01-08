Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Father's Views On Sidharth's Behavior Is Shocking

It is common to see fights in Bigg Boss house and the contestants even engage into fistfights and brawls at times. Sometimes the contestants cross all lines of decency. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla pinned down Shehnaaz Gill and kept his leg on her stomach. Such a thing was very shocking for the fans and the pictures of the scene just flooded the internet.

Shehnaaz Gill's father's thoughts on Sidharth Shukla

Thus, an entertainment portal reached out to Shehnaaz Gill's father Santok Singh, and asked him his opinions about this particular situation and his answer just shocked the people.

Mr Singh said, “Yeh Dosti hai. Yeh nok jhonk hai, jo chalti rehti hai.” He said to think of it like she pulled his hair prior to what he did and says he is okay with this. Watching a father being okay with his daughter being pinned down just precipitates that Bigg Boss 13, or maybe Bigg Boss, in general, is scripted.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fight has attracted maximum attention. Initially, Shehnaaz and Shukla were on the same team and also on the same side of the page.

It all changed when the latter parted ways from Sid as Himanshi entered the house and Sana felt sad. But still, the fans of the show want them together. They love to see them engage in fun banter and adore the way they tease each other and their cute moments.

