Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Asks Brother About Himanshi Khurrana's Marriage

Bigg Boss 13 family week is making the contestants experience a different kind of atmosphere in the house as they meet their near and dear ones. The family week is known to be one of the popular segments of the Bigg Boss show as the interactions of the contestants with their family members change a lot of equations inside the house. They get a clear vision of how they need to be in the game further and who they have to be friends with. Recently, in a promo video, Asim Riaz’s brother is seen entering the house. What's interesting about the conversation between the brothers is the news about Himanshi Khurrana’s marriage.

Asim Riaz shared a great bond with former contestant Himanshi Khurrana inside the house. Even after Himanshi left the house, she is actively supporting Riaz and also wants him to win the show. In the recent promo video, Umar Riaz, Asim’s brother, visited him inside the house. As Umar entered the house, Asim is seen jumping in joy and hugging his brother. Both share an ecstatic moment when Umar informs Asim that he is the most trending contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Asim Riaz gets overjoyed with the information.

Asim Riaz while talking to his brother tells him about the message that Shefali Jariwala’s husband gave him. As per Shefali’s husband, the message was from Himanshi Khurrana for Asim about her marriage. Asim Riaz asks Umar if she got married and Umar tells him that she didn’t. Hearing which, Asim gets into a happy mood learning about Himanshi being unmarried.

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram

