Bigg Boss 13 Family Week Brings In THIS 'small Surprise' For Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 is undergoing the most popular segment of the show that is the 'family week'. This week, family members of all the contestants will visit them inside the house. This is both a happy moment and a reality check for the contestants as their own family members will give them feedback on their performance in the show. It was earlier reported that neither Rashami Desai's mom nor her cousin Gaurav Desai would be entering the house in this Bigg Boss 'family week'. According to an entertainment portal, Rashami Desai would get a little surprise in today’s episode.

Rashami Desai as seen in the show is quite emotional and isolated from her family. The actor was also seen in some shots eagerly waiting for someone to visit her. According to reports, Rashami Desai would be surprised by her niece and nephew in the show. They are her brother Buland Desai’s kids Swastik and Bhavya.

Reports suggest that Rashami was seen jumping with joy seeing her niece and nephew in the house. The actor is extremely attached to both of them and hence the channel decided to get them in. They shot the segment yesterday and it would be shown in today’s episode.

In the 'family week', Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Sidharth Shukla’s mother and Aarti Singh’s brother also visited them. In today’s episode, according to promo videos, Shefali Jariwala’s husband and Paras Chhabra's mother will also enter the Bigg Boss house. As per social media, fans are intrigued by the same and it would be interesting to see how tables would turn in the BB house after the week.

