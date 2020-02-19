After Bigg Boss 13, Vishal-Madhurima Have A Grand Reunion With Aarti & Others; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 may have ended with Sidharth Shukla taking home the trophy, but all the other contestants of the show have also become a household name. Recently, contestants like Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh clearly had a gala time together after the finale. A picture from their starry reunion is going viral all over social media and is making the fans miss the show even more.

The contestants can be seen striking a pose together

All of them strike a happy pose in the picture together. Vishal can be seen planting a kiss on Shefali's head. It seems like the ex-contestants of the show had a blast while partying together. This picture may surely come across as a treat for all the die-hard fans of the show who are missing it terribly on their TV screens.

But fans may surely miss the other contestants like Sidharth, Asim, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz and Paras who are missing in this lovely frame. This season was touted as one of the successful seasons of the show. Take a look at the picture.

Sidharth recently made an appearance in Shehnaaz's new show

However, the contestants who made a close bond with each other on the show seem to be leaving no stone unturned to lend their support to each other. While Sidharth recently made an appearance on Shehnaaz's new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which also features Paras, Rashami had a fun-filled reunion with Asim and they were also joined by the latter's brother Umar Riaz.

Fans are reportedly waiting with bated breath to witness a reunion which will have all the contestants coming together under one roof once again. Are you missing the show? Let us know in the comments section.

