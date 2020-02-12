Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli Reveals Vishal Aditya Singh Hasn't Called Her After Eviction

Bigg Boss 13 has been making headlines almost as soon as it started airing. Ex-contestants Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were also frequently in the news for their nasty quarrels. On two occasions, Madhurima became physical and even hit Vishal after which she was evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Recently, she opened up in an interview with an entertainment portal that while she has been waiting for a call from her ex-flame, none has come so far.

Madhurima Tuli says Vishal Aditya Singh never called her

Madhurima Tuli has revealed in the interview that the two actors had not caught up with each other after being evicted out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. She reportedly said that Vishal Aditya Singh had asked her to meet but never called back to confirm it. Vishal, on the other hand, had reportedly said the same thing in an interview with an entertainment portal. He also added that he and Madhurima did not speak or contact each other after being evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house because he did not feel there was any need to. Vishal also said that whatever transpired between the two of them was seen by the world and he did not want to drag it further.

In an exclusive interview with an entertainment portal, Madhurima Tuli opened up about her equation with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh. She reportedly said that it was "mental torture". She also told how Vishal would ridicule her and gave her false hopes. Madhurima reportedly concluded that if Vishal loved her, he would not have done this to her.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are currently outside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Inside the house, Madhurima got violent towards Vishal. On one instance she hit Vishal with a sandal. However, the two actors sorted the matter out and Vishal reportedly forgave her for it. But Madhurima had hit Vishal a second time and this time with a frying pan nonetheless. This caused Madhurima to be evicted out of Bigg Boss 13 house as a punishment. A few weeks later, Vishal also followed her suit.

