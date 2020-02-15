Bigg Boss 13 Most Controversial Moments From 'Aisi Ladki' To 'hitting With The Frying Pan'

The current season of Bigg Boss is known to be one of the most controversial among all the 13 seasons till date. This season has seen everything, right from extreme fights to love. The contestants have managed to glue their fans in front of the television screens with their make-ups, break-ups, romances and fights in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support.

After now entertaining fans for over five months, Bigg Boss 13's journey is going to end today, February 15, 2020, with only five contestants left, namely Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, and Aarti Singh after the recent eviction of Paras Chhabra. And just a few hours before the grand finale, here’s taking a look at the most controversial feuds of Bigg Boss 13.

Bed Friends forever

During the initial days of Bigg Boss, the makers of the show had made contestants share the bed according to a rule. Seems like this rule wasn’t taken well by fans as they went all out on social media to ban the show. It was also reported that fans had gone all the way to the Confederation of All India Traders, asking them to ban the show and right after a couple of days the rule was removed and was even uploaded on their Twitter handle.

Himanshi Khurrana and Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill did not seem very pleased with Himanshi Khurana’s entrance in the Bigg Boss house. The two had a not so good past before entering the house. As per reports, the two had a controversial past but seems like they did not carry their past in the Bigg Boss house.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s heated argument

Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai’s heated argument on the Bigg Boss house will always be remembered by fans as it was one of the most controversial feuds on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla had blamed Rashami Desai for always playing the woman card on the show and for getting away with things. And their fight got even worse when Rashami Desai throws a hot cup of tea on Sidharth Shukla and gave him curse words in front of Salman Khan for Sidharth commenting on her as ‘Aisi Ladki’

Paras Chhabra's shocking revelation

In the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 that featured Shilpa Shetty where she entered the Bigg Boss house to promote the film. During one of the task where they had to reveal their dark secrets, Paras Chhabra revealed that he has scanty hair and therefore uses a wig.

Madhurima Tuli whacks Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan

As seen in the episode of Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima Tuli was provoked by Vishal Aditya Singh as he kept throwing water on her. She then lost her cool and took a frying pan and kept hitting him till she was stopped by other members in the house.

