Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Says Goodbye To The Show For Rs 10 Lakhs?

The current season of Bigg Boss is hands down one of the most controversial among all the 13 seasons of the show till date. This season has seen everything extreme be it flights or love. The contestants have managed to glue their fans in front of the television screens with their make-ups, break-ups, romances and fights in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Flaunts Her Valentine's Day Gift

After entertaining India for almost five months, Bigg Boss 13's journey is going to end today, i.e. February 15, 2020, with only five contestants left, namely Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, and Aarti Singh after the recent eviction of Paras Chhabra.

After the eviction of Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra is the next in the queue of ex-contestants right before the final showdown of Bigg Boss 13. There are reports surfacing that the actor decided to quit the game himself with the cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Call Sidharth Shukla A 'loyal Friend' After He Saves Paras Chhabra

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Tells Paras Chhabra That He Is Thankless Towards Akanksha Puri

Paras Chhabra quit Bigg Boss 13 for Rs 10 lakhs?

The shoot of Bigg Boss 13's grand finale is held at Filmcity, Goregoan. An online portal revealed that not so long ago, Bigg Boss offered a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs to all the contestants by giving them a choice to decide who among them wants to take the amount and leave the show. If the rumours are to be believed, Paras Chhabra decided to exit the show accepting the amount

There were quite some rumours since today morning that Asim Riaz is the contestant who has quit the show with the cash prize. However, Asim's team took to Twitter to clear all the air stating that he has not quit the show and is pretty much part of the show. Thus, it will be interesting for their fans to find out who among the top 5 contestants will take home the title of Bigg Boss 13's ultimate winner.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Upset With Media Reports Concerning Paras Chhabra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.