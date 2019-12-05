Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur And Devoleena Fire Back At Critics With Insta Posts, See Pics

Bigg Boss season 13’s former contestants Dalljiet Kaur and Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently addressed the trolls who were slamming them for comparing Shehnaaz Gill with a cat. The trolls had reportedly labelled both the former contestants as attention seeking. Read on to know more about Dalljiet Kaur and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s response to the trolls.

Dalljiet and Devoleena’s response:

The drama in Bigg Boss 13 keeps getting amped up as weeks pass. Now, the former contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Dalljiet Kaur, addressed the trolls after the duo posted a video comparing a cat to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Both the former contestants made the posts on their official Instagram handles.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Ex-girlfriend Files Fraud Complaint Against Arhaan Khan

Dalljiet Kaur posted a picture with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and added a caption that slammed the trolls. In her caption, Dalljiet addressed the online trolls and asked them why Shehnaaz Gill’s jokes are taken as jokes and why other people’s jokes are blown out of proportion. Dalljiet posed this question after she and Devoleena compared Shehnaaz to a cat called and trolls them both attention seekers.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Should Get Evicted; Demand Angry Fans

Dalljiet Kaur continued her statement and wrote that Devoleena joked in a lighter note and did not want to demean anybody. Dalljiet also appreciated Shehnaaz in this caption. She stated that Shehnaaz Gill was playing the game very well and she thinks she (Dalljiet) laughs the most at Shehnaaz’s antics and gestures and also called her a fabulous player. She ended her post by advising trolls to take it easy and enjoy Bigg Boss 13. Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s post was brief. Devoleena posted a picture of herself. In her caption, Devoleena stated that the only difference between coffee and your (trolls') opinion is that she asked for coffee. Check out Dalljiet Kaur and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s posts here.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: ‘Sidharth Shukla And I Will Be A Disaster’, Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Confirms Returning To The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.