Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Most Entertaining Moments That Will Make You Laugh

Shehnaaz Gill has evidently emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer managed to win many hearts and became a fan favourite within no time as her charm and funny antics took over the Bigg Boss house. While Shehnaaz has had loyal fans from Punjab who have been vocal about their support, she quickly earned countrywide attention with her performance in the show.

Below are some of the best moments of Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house -

Shehnaaz Gill's crow-talk in the BB 13 house

Shehnaaz Gill's antics in the Bigg Boss house never failed to surprise her fans. But, one of her funny instances also surprised her Bigg Boss 13 housemate Rashami Desai. Shehnaaz Gill was 'cawing' to a crow as it cawed back to her. Shenaaz was quick to tell Rashami that the crow is trying to find out where the sound is coming from which left Rashami visibly surprised. Check out the video below -

Shehnaaz Gill's heartfelt moments with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13

Throughout the latest season of Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill have had some heartfelt moments which have impressed many fans. Some fans have also pointed out how host Salman has helped Shehnaaz with understanding what's wrong and right for her inside the house. Check out the heartfelt videos below -

Salman Khan making every possible calculation to bring Shehnaaz to no.1 is the sweetest thing ever 🌸#SanaTheBBWinner pic.twitter.com/LPriWk5Xob — Mich 🖤 (@charactermore_x) February 10, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill's fangirl moment with Kartik Aaryan

Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly a huge Kartik Aaryan fan which was evidently seen when she ran to hug Kartik when he showed up in the Bigg Boss house. Kartik Aaryan also later went on to post a photo of a portrait made by Shehnaaz Gill of himself. Check it out below -

Image courtesy - Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Image courtesy - Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

