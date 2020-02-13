Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Most Entertaining Moments That Will Make You Laugh

Shehnaaz Gill has evidently emerged as one of the most entertaining contestants on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer managed to win many hearts and became a fan favourite within no time as her charm and funny antics took over the Bigg Boss house. While Shehnaaz has had loyal fans from Punjab who have been vocal about their support, she quickly earned countrywide attention with her performance in the show.
Below are some of the best moments of Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house -
Also read: Bigg Boss 13: I will always be there for Shehnaaz Gill, says Sidharth Shukla
Shehnaaz Gill's antics in the Bigg Boss house never failed to surprise her fans. But, one of her funny instances also surprised her Bigg Boss 13 housemate Rashami Desai. Shehnaaz Gill was 'cawing' to a crow as it cawed back to her. Shenaaz was quick to tell Rashami that the crow is trying to find out where the sound is coming from which left Rashami visibly surprised. Check out the video below -
#ShehnaazGill ko mila ek flying friend iss crow mein! Can you decode this conversation?— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 24, 2020
Watch this funny chat aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/GlmBnRKu8Y
Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill advised by her make-up artist to get close to Sidharth?
Throughout the latest season of Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill have had some heartfelt moments which have impressed many fans. Some fans have also pointed out how host Salman has helped Shehnaaz with understanding what's wrong and right for her inside the house. Check out the heartfelt videos below -
Salman Khan making every possible calculation to bring Shehnaaz to no.1 is the sweetest thing ever 🌸#SanaTheBBWinner pic.twitter.com/LPriWk5Xob— Mich 🖤 (@charactermore_x) February 10, 2020
I love how sweet Salman is to Sana. Everything he said after announcing her fake eviction was so sweet#ShehnaazGill#TrophyForShehnaaz#BornFighterSana #SalNaaz #BB13 pic.twitter.com/tJuCnizZcC— (Flipper) °•☆ Aamna ☆•° 💜 (@aamna_1820) February 4, 2020
Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill claims Sidharth Shukla initiated the 'relationship'
Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly a huge Kartik Aaryan fan which was evidently seen when she ran to hug Kartik when he showed up in the Bigg Boss house. Kartik Aaryan also later went on to post a photo of a portrait made by Shehnaaz Gill of himself. Check it out below -
.@TheAaryanKartik aur #SaraAliKhan #BiggBoss ke ghar aaye aur karwaya gharwalon se tedhe task jo karenge aapko bahut entertain!— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 19, 2020
Catch all this masti and dhamaal, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar.
Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/0Nx90Sgs60
Also read: Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan’s advice to Shehnaaz Gill scares her?
Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill is nobody to him says Asim Riaz during the immunity task
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.