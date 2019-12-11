Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Biography That Fans Should Know

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a popular Indian television actor. She was born on August 22 in the year 1985. Devoleena is reportedly a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. She is popularly known for portraying the role of Gopi Modi in the popular Star Plus drama series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Reportedly, she later became one of the highest-paid actors in Indian television. She made her acting debut in NTDV Imagine's Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto as Bani. Devoleena has recently participated in one of India's prominent reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Says He Was Clueless After School And Did Not Know What To Do

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Reveals Her Dancing Inspiration In Bollywood And You Won't Be Surprised

Devoleena reportedly completed her schooling from Godhula Brown Memorial English High School in Sivasagar Assam. She completed her higher studies from the National Institute of Fashion and Technology in New Delhi, India. It is reported that initially, Devoleena worked as a jewellery designer in Gili India Ltd. in Mumbai. With her dancing skills, she also participated in Dance India Dance season 2.

Devoleena also made an appearance in Diya Aur Bati Hum as well as Mohabbatein and also Chhoti Sardarni. Some reported facts about Devoleena include that she lives with her mother and her younger brother in Mumbai. Her mother's name is Anima Bhattacharjee and her brother's name is Andeep Bhattacharjee.

Devoleena has also been nominated for many prestigious television awards like ITA Award for Best Actress Drama and Best Actor Female. The awards she has won include ITA Award for the Best Actress Popular, Indian Telly Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role, BIG Star Entertainment Award for being the Most Entertaining Television Actor - Female and Zee Gold Award for Popular Bahu On Indian Television. All the awards that Devoleena bagged were only for one popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Striped Dress At Event In Bandra | See Pictures

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Sparks Twitter Debate Between Vindu Dara Singh And Asim Riaz's Brother

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.