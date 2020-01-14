Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says Rashami Desai Overreacted In 'aisi Ladki' Case

Bigg Boss 13 has seen a lot of drama in the current season. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was one of the unfortunate contestants of Bigg Boss 13 who had to exit due to health issues. She recently said that Rashami Desai’s outburst on the “Aisi Ladki” comment was an overreaction.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to leave the Bigg Boss 13 house after she suffered back injuries. She recently spoke to a leading daily in an interview and spoke about the comment passed by Sidharth Shukla which involved the words “Aisi Ladki”.

The comment was passed by him targeting Rashami Desai. Devoleena said that she would not have reacted the way Rashami Desai did. She further said that the people act a certain way in the house to provoke. It is upon the other person how they react to it.

The former contestant also criticized the way they abused each other in front of the host, Salman Khan. According to her, people should contain themselves. She said that if someone is abusing and the other person is also doing the same, then there is no difference between the two. She also specified how two wrongs can never make a right.

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla had had an argument about the latter calling her “Aisi ladki”. Rashami Desai was highly affected by the comment and went on speaking about it even in front of host Salman Khan. The two were asked to not get their past in the house.

Shehnaaz in love with Sidharth Shukla?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan warned Sidharth Shukla that Shehnaaz Gill is probably in love with him. She could be seen doing the jealousy task with Mahira Sharma in the episode. The episode was full of Shehnaaz crying and creating a scene about people calling her jealous.

