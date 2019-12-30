Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Returns, Scares Rashami Desai By Asking If She Is 'blind'

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has always managed to grab the headlines ever since its start. From the contestants getting aggressive during the tasks to host Salman Khan entering to clean the house, the audience has witnessed many firsts of the history of Bigg Boss. Being one of them, the love affair of the inmates Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan also raised many eyebrows. Though the dear ones of Rashami are constantly asking and requesting her to quit the relationship with her beau, she was seen proposing him on the show. Recently, former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is also a close friend to Rashami, burst out on her.

Devoleena, who quit the show because of her physical health, visited the home to bid adieu to everyone. While expressing her care, she asked Rashami asked if she had gone completely blind to propose to Arhaan just two days after she got to know the truth about him having a child from his wife. She also asked how she is ignoring the advice of everyone. Taking it as an offence, Rashami said Devoleena that she is scared of her too now.

The host of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, in an episode of Weekend ka Waar exposed Arhaan in front of everyone. Though Rashami agreed that she knew about his marriage, the news of him having a child surprised everyone. Devoleena also accused her of pretending to be shocked after learning about the truth.

Devoleena left the show mid-way because of health concerns. Former contestant Vikas Gupta joined the journey substituting Devoleena but soon got evicted. The Weekend Ka Waar episode for this week will be telecasted on Sunday and Monday, that is December 29 and 30. Contestant Sidharth Shukla, Arhaan Khan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga, and Arti Singh are nominated for this week.

