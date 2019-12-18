Devoleena Bhattacharjee Apologises To Kamya Punjabi For Liking A Tweet Against Her

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was emerging to be one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13 but unfortunately, the actor had to exit the show mid-way due to a back injury, much to the disappointment of her fans. The other housemates, especially her close friend Rashami Desai, was also left heartbroken by her exit from the house.

Devoleena is still on a break and recovering from an injury she suffered in her back during her stay in Bigg Boss house. However, the actor is making the headlines even though she is on break recuperating. The actor is a serious follower of the show and she is often seen sharing her opinion on her social media handle. Recently, Devoleena got embroiled in a controversy when she liked a post on Twitter. The post called her friend and television actor, Kamya Punjabi and former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh as Sidharth Shukla's PR as they were seen supporting the actor.

Now, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor took to Twitter to clear all the misunderstanding over her like on the tweet. The actor penned down a note for her friend in which she mentioned that she did like the post but she did not read the whole post correctly. She even apologised her friend Kamya for the same. She further requested her fans to stop tagging her in any content that is against Kamya.

Soon, Kamya reverted to Devoleena's apology. She posted a tweet where she said that small things like this will not harm their friendship. Kamya wished Devoleena to get well soon. She also said Devoleena to recover fast and return to the show with a bang.

Post by Devoleena Bhattacharjee

@iamkamyapunjabi is my dear friend and a very very strong personality.I do have respect for https://t.co/MHXFobcSYN please refrain yourself tagging her in https://t.co/xQaBzA4O1b was my mistake that without reading the content well i liked it.I appologise to kamya for the same.❤️ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 17, 2019

Kamya Punjabi's reply to her friend's apology

Chill darling... this 3 months show is not goin to make any difference to our friendship! Its just a game.. kisiki achhi lagti hai aur kisiki nahi thats it..!!! What we share is much more bigger than this 🤗 Get well soon n come back with a bang 😘 @Devoleena_23 https://t.co/L8GyFPXtAd — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 17, 2019

