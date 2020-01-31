Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Thinks Sidharth Shukla Is The Only Consistent Contestant

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television right now. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster with contestants making it to the headlines almost every other day. Last night’s episode was full of drama and witnessed some high-octane chaos as the connections of the family members locked horns with each other during the captaincy task.

Evicted contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee who shares a close bond with Rashami Desai, entered as her connection. However, Devoleena has also been sharing a close rapport with Sidharth Shukla and has also been showering him with praise. In the latest episode, Devoleena could be seen telling Rashami that Sidharth is not a bad guy.

Devoleena says that Sidharth is the most consistent housemate

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor further stated her opinion about Sidharth to Rashami. She further tells that if there is one contestant who has remained constant and has not changed since the inception of the show, it is Sidharth. She also tells Rashami that she has observed all this about him as a viewer.

Devoleena further adds that Sidharth is the most consistent housemate and his personality has evolved naturally on the show. Sidharth and Devoleena often indulge in some flirtatious banter on the show which is adored by the viewers.

Contestants' connections to compete in captaincy task

Devoleena has also been trying to mend things up between Rashami and Sidharth. It seems as if her plan has been working as Rashami and Sidharth are now being cordial to each other despite several bitter altercations between them in the past. Sidharth and Devoleena's fun banter has also led fans shower a lot of love on them and refer to them as 'SidLeena.'

In the latest task, the connections of the housemates will get into some verbal spat with each other. There will be a nasty fight between Vikas Gupta and Devoleena during the captaincy task. Are you excited for the upcoming episode? Let us know in the comments section.

