Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaaz Gill For Her Break-up, Reveals Reasons

Love seems to be in the air in the Bigg Boss 13's house ever since the former contestant Himanshi Khurana entered recently. Fand of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz went crazy after seeing the duo reuniting back on the television screen. Their love story too had ups and downs. Many from the audience and including host Salman Khan lashed out at Asim Riaz and blamed him for being the third wheel in Himanshi Khurana's relationship. However, Himanshi kept saying that not Asim but Shehnaaz Kaur Gill was the reason behind her broken engagement.

Interestingly, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Himanshi Khurana come from the same industry and are considered rivals. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana was having a conversation with Arti Singh and Kashmira Shah. While recalling an incident, Himanshi said that her mother noticed how Arti Singh taunted Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, when she requested Asim Riaz to sort things out between them. Himanshi said that Arti told Sana that every time, she goes behind the person Himanshi loves.

Adding to the conversation, Himanshi said that Salman Khan lashed out at Asim on the show, she left a clue outside for the viewers that Asim was not the reason for her break-up with fiance Chow. She mentioned that it was on her self-respect seeing Chow's family closer with Sana, a person with whom she can't gel up. Despite having national controversy, Chow's family stood by Sana's side. And when the matter opened, everyone dragged Asim Riaz's name in it and tried to overlap things under his name.

On the other side, Himanshi Khurana's fans and followers might remember the tweet she shared after Salman burst out on Asim because of Himanshi's break-up. In the tweet, Himanshi stated that Shehnaaz ruined her personal life. She was the one who disturbed her personal relationships.

Now people will understand......ye exact story shehnaz ne meri personal life me kia tha......meri personal life totally spoil hui....... ik ik cheez same ......main chup rehti hu it doesn’t mean main rude hu — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 13, 2020

(Cover Image Courtesy: Still from Bigg Boss 13)

