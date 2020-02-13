Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla's Biggest Feuds Till Date

Just like every season, the 13th season of Bigg Boss is no less sensational. The makers of the show have managed to rope in an unusual bunch of contestants who have successfully entertained the audience since the show’s premiere on television.

Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants. Apart from the interesting format of the show, Bigg Boss 13 made headlines for Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla’s estranged relationship. Here are a few times when the duo was at loggerheads with each other.

Sidharth’s ‘Naukrani’ comment

As seen in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla revolted against Asim Riaz’s new roles after becoming a captain. On seeing the matters escalated, Rashami advised Asim to calm down, to which Sidharth referred Rashami as Asim’s ‘Naukrani’. This comment did not go well with Rashami, resulting in an ugly exchange between her and Sidharth. Take a look:

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla lock horns

In one of the recently aired episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Salman was seen shocked as Rashami and Sidharth Shukla indulged in a physical banter with each other. Reacting to Sidharth’s ‘Aisi’ comment on her, Rashami lost her cool and threw tea on him, who reverted back by doing the same. Take a look:

Rashami and Sidharth fight over food

In an episode that aired at the start of the season, Rashami and Sidharth were seen locking horns as she accused him of not helping enough in the kitchen. However, Sidharth passed derogatory comments on Rashami and also mocked her mentality. Take a look:

