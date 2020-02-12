Bigg Boss 13: Paras Reveals His Future With Akanksha, Mahira's Reaction Is Unmissable

Bigg Boss 13 contestants had to face some tough questions as they were put in the witness box after popular television host and journalist Rajat Sharma conducted the Aap Ki Adalat inside the BB house. While Rashami Desai cleared the air about her relationship with Arhaan Khan as well as Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra too was seen speaking about his girlfriend Akanksha Puri and fellow Bigg Boss 13 housemate Mahira Sharma.

While explaining about the bond he shares with Mahira, Paras stated that he is very close to her. As he was questioned if their bond will stay on after the Bigg Boss 13 season is over, Paras said that he wishes to continue the bond only if Mahira feels so. If she doesn’t, he won’t force the bond on her. However, Paras was heard saying that he wants to continue the bond for a lifetime.

Check out the video

Paras Chhabra answers Akanksha ka Kya hoga? pic.twitter.com/AxaU1eVYDF — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 12, 2020

When the journalist told Paras that the audience is questioning what will happen to his present girlfriend Akanksha, Paras laughed it off. He then stated that ‘Akanksha ka wahi hoga jo manjure khuda hoga’, which means God alone knows what will happen to Akanksha.

As Paras gave the statement Mahira was seen giving an unmissable reaction. Mahira very animatedly exclaimed to what Paras had said about Akanksha. Check out Mahira Sharma’s reaction here.

Mahira Sharma's unmissable reaction

Paras and Mahira have been inseparable since the second week on Bigg Boss 13. The two are often questioned about their relationship. While Paras had made it clear on the show that he has a girlfriend, Akanksha Puri outside the Bigg Boss house, it hasn’t stopped him from getting close to Mahira. Netizens have been asking what he feels about Akanksha and what will be his stand on the relationship ones he exits the Bigg Boss 13 house?

