Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Says, '#SidNaaz Is Khatam, It's More Of #FakeNaaz'

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13 will be hosting the Connections Week where friends and family members of the contestants will be coming inside the house for Connection Week. They will also support them in the task and help them win it. To support Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Arti Singh, her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah will be entering the house.

Kashmera Shah unleashes her fury as she enters the Bigg Boss 13 house

On a recent promo video of Bigg Boss 13, Kashmera Shah will be seen entering the house and instantly take a dig at Vishal Aditya Singh. She tells him that the fridge in the house has more screen presence than him. Kashmera also takes a dig at Rashmi Desai while interacting with the rest of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. She also makes a statement that “SidNaaz khatam hai, it's more of FakeNaaz”. What she meant to say apparently was that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s relationship started looking fake to the outside world. However, she also admits that Sidharth is the only one in the Bigg Boss 13 house who stands up for Arti. In the end, she confronts Vishal and lashes out on him for asking Aarti to cut her hair during the elite club task. She also tells him that she will make sure he has to cut his hair.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Approached To Re-enter The House?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Netizens Celebrate Reunion Of Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurrana

In an interview with a daily portal, Kashmera Shah had earlier revealed that Aarti Singh has been raised to “live life on her own”. She would be strict with Aarti herself and always told her to tell Kashmera about her whereabouts. She also added that Aarti has been handling herself well in the house despite having suffered from depression earlier in her life.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: THIS Evicted Contestant Will Be Entering The House To Support Paras

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurrana's Entry To Bring A New TWIST?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.