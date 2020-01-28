Bigg Boss 13: THIS Evicted Contestant Will Be Entering The House To Support Paras

With Bigg Boss 13 heading close to its grand finale, the show has grabbed the audiences' attention. The finale of this show is highly anticipated as the viewers are excited to know who will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The makers of the show have left no stones unturned in adding more and more twists and turns to the show. Reportedly, this week an evicted contestant will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Check who all will be entering the house for the task

This week a new twist can be expected in the Bigg Boss 13 house. This twist will put the contestants' connections to test. The family week will be featuring the family and friends of the contestants who will enter the house and stay with their loved ones for a week to support them in tasks.

Shefali Jariwala who was also one of the contests who featured on Bigg Boss 13 will be entering the house again for the family task. Shefali Jariwala will reportedly be re-entering the house to support Paras Chhabra who he fondly calls 'bhabhi'. Similarly, to support Aarti Singh, her sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah will be entering the house.

Asim Riaz's love interest Himanshi Khurrana will enter the house to support him and Vikas Gupta will be supporting Sidharth Shukla. To support Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, their brothers will enter the house. Rashami Desai will reportedly get a visit from her close friend Devoleena who will also enter the house.

The audience is excited to know if Kashmeera Shah's entry inside the house will create sparks. Even the audience wants to know if Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz will reunite to give their relationship a new chance.

The current season of Bigg Boss is the most-watched. Currently, Bigg Boss 13 has eight contestants — Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh.

