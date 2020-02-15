Bigg Boss 13: 'Dil Se Dil Tak' Assistant Director Comes Out In Support Of Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 is finally about to come to an end, with its last episode airing today on February 15, 2020. There are only six contestants left in the show, including Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, and Arti Singh.

All the contestants and their teams are busy promoting themselves, as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 will be decided through fan votes. With the finale of the show just a few hours away, Sidharth Shukla’s team shared a heartwarming video on his official Instagram page where some of his close friends talked about his true nature.

Sidharth Shukla’s loved ones reveal his kind-hearted nature

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: THIS is how fans are supporting Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla ahead of finale

Sidharth Shukla is undoubtedly one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. He is currently leading the votes race and has a high chance of being named the winner of the show. To promote Sidharth Shukla further, his team posted a heart-warming video on his Instagram page where some of his close friends talked about his kind personality and good nature.



Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Live Updates: Who will win the BB trophy this year?

The video, titled Special Message from Sidharth’s Loved Ones, featured some of the contestant’s closest friend from the industry, Vinish Kumar, Adith Agarwal, and Amit Kanchan. Vinish Kumar was the assistant director for Dil Se Dil Tak, that starred Sidharth Shukla in the lead role. In the video, Vinish revealed that Sidharth was not only a good human being but was also one of the nicest people he knew.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Where and when to watch the grand finale live

The assistant director also stated that he had a mentor-student relationship with Sidharth Shukla and that whenever he would enter the set, he would immediately energise the rest of the crew with his jolly spirit and positive attitude. He also revealed that Sidharth Shukla had once helped him out in his time of need, proving that he was an honest person and was not just a fair-weather friend.

Later in the video, Adith Agarwal also spoke about Sidharth’s personality. Adith said that Sidharth Shukla never treated him like a co-worker but as his younger brother. He also added that Sidharth was never fake in Bigg Boss 13 and was always honest and real.

Even Sidharth Shukla’s childhood friend, Amit Kanchan, spoke about why he was a great person. He said that Sidharth always supported those in need and never abandoned his friends. All three of Sidharth’s close friends also beseeched his fans to support him, so that he would be crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For February 14, 2020 | Asim, Rashami & Paras' journey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.