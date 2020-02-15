Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For February 14, 2020 | Asim, Rashami & Paras' Journey

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most-watched and entertaining reality shows on Indian television. This celebrity season is turning out to be a blockbuster. Last night’s episode was full of drama. Read ahead to know what happened in the episode.

The episode started with all the contestants getting a glimpse of their Bigg Boss 13 journey so far. It started with Asim Riaz moving on to Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra. The videos had some fun moments, heated arguments and some sad ones too showing the contestant’s journey so far.

Asim was the first one to be called to the garden area. The fans cheered for him and he also removed his shirt to impress them. At the end of the video, he thanked his fans for supporting and loving him throughout his Bigg Boss 13 journey.

Next, it was Rashami Desai’s turn to view her Bigg Boss 13 journey in the video. It showed many quarrels between her and Sidharth Shukla also focusing on how their relationship changed in the latter half of Bigg Boss 13. It also showed the moment when Rashami broke down after hearing Arhaan Khan was married and had a kid. After the clip ended, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant thanked everyone. It was also Rashami’s birthday that day and everyone wished her after she came inside the house. Sidharth Shukla was also among the people who hugged Rashami.

After Rashami Desai, Sana Khan came out in the garden area and danced for the audience. The video showed Sana’s journey in Bigg Boss 13. As fireworks erupted, Sana sang a song for the audience. Bigg Boss also complimented Sana saying she plays from the heart.

At last, it was Paras Chhabra’s turn to view his Bigg Boss 13 journey. He came to the garden area and his video started playing. It showed his quarrels with Sana, Rashami and Devoleena. The video also focussed on his close friendship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Mahira Sharma. As the video ended, paras said he loved it. He came back into the house and said the video made him very emotional.

