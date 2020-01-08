Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Dalljiet Kaur Calls Shehnaaz Gill 'innocent' And 'honest'

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular television reality shows. The show is currently airing its thirteenth season and is on its final leg. With Salman Khan hosting the show, Bigg Boss always has its viewers' attention. This season witnessed the maximum number of wildcard entries of contestants and is full of surprises and twists. This time a lot of celebrities are openly expressing their opinions on the events that are taking place in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The ex-contestants take to their social media accounts to state their understanding of the show and keep the fans updated.

Recently, Dalljiet Kaur, a former contestant from the Bigg Boss 13 show, got candid with a leading entertainment portal. She opened up and talked about the contestants from the show. The actor had rather strong opinions on Shehnaaz Gill. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a good bond on the show and are adored by the fans. The two are considered to be the finalists of the show by the fans. However, they have been seen having a few misunderstandings and fights lately. Here is what Dalljiet Kaur had to say about that.

Dalljiet Kaur on Shehnaaz Gill

Dalljiet Kaur, while talking about Shehnaaz Gill, claimed that she feels Shehnaaz Gill is an innocent girl. Dalljiet Kaur further added that she feels that Shehnaaz Gill is a brilliant contestant and is, in fact, one of the most honest ones in the show. In the interview, she said that she always liked Shehnaaz as she has never been dishonest about seeking attention on the show. Dalljiet Kaur further pointed out that it is because of Shehnaaz's honest nature that a lot of other contestants, especially Siddharth Shukla, let her have her way. Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most entertaining contestants on the show. Shehnaaz Gill is a popular actor in regional cinema. She receives huge support from her fans.

