Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Supports Asim Riaz But Refuses To Comment About Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show. It is not only the fans and followers of Bigg Boss 13 who are hooked with the show. Ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss house like Gauhar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Gautam Gulati have time and again shared their views on the ongoing season.

This time it was Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde who in a conversation with an entertainment portal shared her views about Bigg Boss 13. Shilpa Shinde said that she does not like what is happening in the house. She conveyed her disappointment about the vindictive culture of the house related to verbal abuse, body shaming, food and physical aggression. However, she is happy with the host Salman Khan dealing with the housemates very well and hence she watches all the weekend episodes.

When Shilpa Shinde was asked who she is supporting from the Bigg Boss 13 house, she quickly replied by taking Asim Riaz’s name. Not only that, but Shilpa Shinde also called Asim Riaz genuine. She said that Asim’s actions and face reflect only reality. He reacts as a normal person would react. There is no fakeness involved according to her. Shilpa Shinde further said that she was upset when Paras Chabra commented about Asim’s social status. Shilpa Shinde was also seen defending his aggression saying he gets a little aggressive but people should not judge him because only a part of the picture is shown to the audiences. Shilpa Shinde also praised Asim Riaz saying despite being a non-celebrity he has made his mark in the Bigg Boss 13 house and he is also one of the strongest contestants of the house.

Shilpa Shinde, when asked about Vikas Gupta’s entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house, refused to make any comments about it. The duo hasn’t been on good terms; the audiences have already witnessed the differences between them in Bigg Boss 11. Vikas Gupta replaced Devoleena Bhattacharya who left the house due to a spinal cord injury. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

