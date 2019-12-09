Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Fainted Due To Overdose Of Painkillers, Says Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors Channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

Himanshi Khuranna, who was one of the most talked contestants of Bigg Boss 13, got evicted in the last episode. Her closeness to Asim Riaz was not hidden. Himanshi Khurana after getting eliminated in an interview said that Asim Riaz fainted after a fight with Sidharth Shukla due to an overdose of painkillers. Himanshi Khurana also added that Sidharth Shukla behaves aggressively in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Himanshi Khurana further added that Sidharth Shukla’s agenda is to hurt the opposite contestant if the task doesn’t get completed. She was angry that Sidharth Shukla only got nominated twice in return for his aggressive behaviour. Himanshi Khurana further said that Asim Riaz had to face several injuries. He took three painkillers at once and was given two injections for painkillers. The painkillers made him faint.

Himanshi Khurana then said that Asim Riaz’s hand was also not working and he cried in pain. Asim Riaz screamed that he is in pain but sadly people only notice the outer injuries. They did not notice the internal damage that was caused to him. Himanshi Khurana also claimed that Sidharth Shukla picked Asim Riaz and threw him down.

Watch the full interview here

Here's how fans reacted

Physically asim were unbeatable, so colors now decided to beating him mentally that’s why they evicted himanshi most biased way in bigboss history. Asim family have to file a case if this is true . They can’t inject him like this , — aminath mabrooka (@AMabrooka) December 8, 2019

Go and watch himanshi's interview the show is so biased.....Asim is in lot of pain due to the way sid pushed him nd he got fainted due to excesive pain....They didn't show that how unfair this show is oh god..... — Somdatta Chowdhury (@SomdattaChowdh4) December 8, 2019

COLORS IS FAVORING HIS DAMAD JI TOU OF COURSE WO HAMAY NAE DIKHAYE GE #SHUKLA SMIRKING DURING CALLER OF THE WEEK, WHEN SHUKLA CAN LAUGH ON SUCH SENSITIVE ISSUE LIKE RASHMI's, TOU ASIM KI DAFA TO DOUBT HI NAE



WE HAVE FAITH IN #ASIM, HE NEVER LIES BUT BIGG BOSS SHOWS US JHOOT ONLY — A I R A 🌟 Asim Riaz Admirer! (@aira_ch25) December 9, 2019

#ShamelessColorsTV #IAmWithSidShukIa

Sid jab bahar to trp gir jayega isiliye le aaye vikas ko...

Tab bhi aaj se secret room. Jyada our main house kam dikha jayega kuin ki main house mein kuchh content hi nehin bachega... #ShamelessColorsTV

Ghatiya kaam

Biased show — binaya kumar dss (@Binayadss) December 9, 2019

