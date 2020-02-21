Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Tweets Statement, Says 'Please Don't Judge Me For Who I Am With'

After entertaining the audiences for nearly five months, Bigg Boss 13 has finally come to an end after its glorious run on television. However, the contestants of the show are still creating headlines for their explosive interviews and statements. Recently, Asim Riaz, who grabbed eyeballs for her alleged relationship with contestant Himanshi Khurrana, issued an official statement on social media, addressing fans on his relationship with Himanshi Khurrana. Here are the details.

Asim Riaz gets protective about Himanshi Khurrana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana's relationship has been one of the most discussed love-affairs in Bigg Boss history. From entertaining the audience together with their bold statements to supporting each other at the times of turmoil, Asim and Himanshi have always been in the news.

However, some fans have been criticising the duo and have labelled their relationship as a 'publicity stunt'. It seems like Asim has now reached his saturation point, as the actor decided to give it back to the trolls.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Asim Riaz revealed that his journey in the house was much more challenging than what was shown in the one-hour episode on television. Adding to the same, the runner up revealed that he could relate to Himanshi well, as she was going through the same negativity in the house. Furthermore, he requested the fans not to judge him for who he has been dating. Take a look:'

Meanwhile, Asim's brother, Umar Riaz too supported Asim and requested fans to support Asim and give him some personal space. Umar added that Asim has entertained fans for four months and it is high time for fan to thank him by giving space. Himanshi Khurana, too, agreed with Asim's statement and posted a picture on Twitter. Take a look:

All u Asim fans need to relax. He has entertained you all these 4 mnths and u have played a crucial part in that. So if he wants somone in his prsnl life, lets accept it. At the end of the day all u want is loved one’s in ur life who support you and make u feel good about urself. — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) February 20, 2020

This comes after Asim’s estranged relationship with his anonymous ex-flame was revealed by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 13. However, Asim Riaz cleared on the show that things have been normal between him and his ex-girlfriend.

