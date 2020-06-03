'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Shehnaaz Gill Shares An Appreciation Post For Fans

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill seems to be making the most of the lockdown. The singer has been treating fans with several entertaining pictures and videos and also gives them glimpses on how she is spending her time during the lockdown. The actor recently shared an appreciation post to her fans as they went on to trend the hashtag ‘missing you Shehnaaz’.

With her cheerfulness, Shehnaaz Gill has won millions of hearts during her time on Bigg Boss 13. While the famous reality show ended months ago, the popularity of Shehnaaz Gill is still growing by the day. Her fans recently trended the 'missing you Shehnaaz' hashtag on Twitter.

In the picture, Shehnaaz shared a screenshot of the trending list on Twitter. She also went on to mark the fourth number of the trending list that was written, “#MissingyouShehnaaz.” She also wrote saying, “Miss you all with a red heart.” Check out the post below.

Apart from this post, the actor has been sharing several pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse of how she is spending her time at home. She has been sharing several throwback posts, TikTok videos, and also some stunning photoshoot at home. Shehnaaz recently shared a lovely portrait picture of her striking a pose. Along with the picture she also wrote, “If you dig a pit for someone then you simultaneously dig a well for yourself too!!!” Check out the picture below.

On the work front

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill made the headlines after her confession about the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show. In a daily portal interview, she said signing the show was a mistake. She also added that at the moment there were so many things going on in her life that she did not think much when signing for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She also admitted that she was unable to communicate with any of the boys in the show who had come to ask her hand for marriage and felt very upset.

In other reports, Shehnaaz Gill had admitted to have feelings for her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Sidharth Shukla. In reality, this also seems to be one of the reasons why Shehnaaz regretted doing the series. The series was broadcast for a short time. The series had an abrupt end due to the lockdown.

